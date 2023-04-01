Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Is a Blockbuster in China

Makoto Shinkai is becoming quite the name in the anime medium, thanks in part to his award-winning, critically acclaimed films such as Your Name and Weathering With You. With his latest film, Suzume, looking to hit theaters in North America for the first time later this month, the anime movie is making some serious waves at the box office in China. In fact, it would appear that based on the trajectory of the anime movie, it might just be the biggest Japanese animated movie to ever hit theaters in China.

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume first hit theaters in Japan last November, and while the anime movie didn't hit the same heights as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, it pulled in over $100 million USD at the box office in the country alone. The animated movie will arrive in North America on April 14th, and it is anyone's guess if the film will be able to hit similar numbers to either Japan and/or China when it hits the silver screen. For the upcoming English Dub, the cast will include Nichole Sakura as Suzume, Josh Keaton as Souta, Jennifer Sun Bell as Tamaki Iwato, Joe Zieja as Tomoya Serizawa, and Lena Josephien Marano as Daijin to name a few.

(Photo: CoMix Wave Films)

Suzume: China Box Office Haul

Over its first three days, Suzume pulled in over $50 million USD in China, with this meaning that the ultimate haul might come within striking distance of Japan's tally. Shinkai has yet to reveal what his next project will be following his latest hit, though it seems that he'll have no trouble creating new animated works based on his previous successes. With anime growing in popularity worldwide, it will be interesting to see if an anime movie will manage to dethrone Mugen Train in the near future.

If you don't know much about the story surrounding Makoto Shinkai's latest work, here's the official description of Suzume, "Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob... Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster."

Via Cartoon Brew