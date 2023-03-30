Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Releases Dub Trailer: Watch

The countdown is one for Suzume's debut in the United States. After an impressive run in Japan, Makoto Shinkai's new anime film is gearing up for a massive debut. Following a record-breaking debut in China, Suzume is now weeks out from launching in the United States, and Crunchyroll is celebrating the release with the movie's first English dub trailer.

As you can see above, Suzume is yet another gorgeous film from Shinkai and features some of the industry's best actors. Nichole Sakura voices Suzume in this English dub while Josh Keaton takes care of Sota. You can read up on the full English dub cast below:

Nichole Sakura as Suzume



Josh Keaton as Sо̄ta Munakata



Jennifer Sun Bell as Tamaki Iwato



Joe Zieja as Tomoya Serizawa



Lena Josephien Marano as Daijin



Bennet Hetrick as Suzume (Young)



Rosalie Chiang as Chika Amabe



Roger Craig Smith as Minoru Okabe



Amanda C. Miller as Rumi Ninomiya



Mela Lee as Miki



Cam Clarke as Hitsujiro Munakata



Allegra Clark as Tsubame Iwato



Abby Trott as Aya



Jennie Kwan as Mami



Jake Eberle as Shige



Currently, Suzume is set to debut in U.S. theaters on April 14th. You can get tickets now for screenings at your local theater. Suzume's release marks the latest movie from Shinkai to make its way to U.S. theaters. Weathering With You was the last movie directed by Shinkai to take over theaters, and of course, the filmmaker experienced incredible success several years ago with the release of Your Name. Now, Suzume is next up to sweep audiences away, and you can read its official synopsis below for more info on the fantastical romance:

"Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob... Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. The stars, then sunset, and the morning sky. Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky..."

Do you plan on checking out Suzume in theaters this April? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.