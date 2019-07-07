Sword Art Online Actress Teases Season 3B’s First Few Episodes

Sword Art Online: Alicization was one of the most well received seasons of the series ever since its immensely popular debut, and a lot of that popularity was due to the new lead heroine, Alice. Fans were introduced to her in the third season, and the main crux of the plot was how Eugeo and Kirito wanted to save her from Administrator’s clutches. She’ll be taking a larger role when the third season returns from its hiatus too as her story is just getting started.

During a panel promoting the rest of the third season at Anime Expo 2019, Alice’s voice actress Ai Kayano teased the season’s return and it’s greater amount of intensity for both Alice and Kirito.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted by ComicBook.com’s own Megan Peters, who attended the panel, Kayano mentioned how intense things were going to get for Alice, “Things are getting intense. It is almost scary. But yet I am still excited.” Not only that, series producer Masami Niwa mentioned that Kirito’s not going to be in a good place when the third season returns as Kirito will have some medical issues, and teased that fans will want to pay close attention to the hero.

Sword Art Online: Alicization will be returning for the second half of its season this October. It makes sense that Kayano mentions how scary things get for Alice as the season will be adapting the “War of Underworld” arc which pits Alice against the monsters of the Dark Territory.

If you have yet to catch the newest season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and the English dub of the season can be found Saturday nights as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The series is officially described as such, “Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”