‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Shares New Opening, Ending Themes

Sword Art Online fans have noticed how the third season has been steadily reaching to a climax, especially after the traumatic events of the most recent Alicization episode. It’s because the series will soon begin its second cour.

The second wave of the series will need a new opening and ending theme, and Sword Art Online officially revealed the two new themes for Alicization with brief clips.

Sword Art Online: Alicization 2nd-cour opening and ending music themes revealed. It will premiere January 12th

OP: ASCA「RESISTER」

ED: ReoNa「forget-me-not」

As spotted by Moetron News, Sword Art Online: Alicization will be premiering its new opening and ending themes along with the start of the series’ next cour with its January 12 episode. This will be the debut of “REGISTER” as performed by ASCA (which is teased in the first five seconds of the video above) and “forget-me-not” as performed by ReoNa (which is teased in the final five seconds).

Fans will definitely be curious to see where the next cour of the series will go as Kirito and Eugeo have both been branded as criminals who broke the Taboo Index in the latest episode of the series. It’s only going to get more intense after such a notably disturbing display, and fans now need to know how far the third season will go.

If you have yet to catch the new season of the series yourself, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”