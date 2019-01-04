‘Sword Art Online’ Preview Shows-Off Season 3’s Next Arc

Sword Art Online‘s third season has been building toward a major confrontation, and the latest episode of Alicization helped to build it by introducing two major characters, Administrator and Cardinal.

But before the next arc can begin, the preview for the next episode teases the fallout between these two integral figures with a major battle fans have been wanting to see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sword Art Online: Alicization is laying the ground work for its second major arc, “War of Underworld,” and fans first met the Cardinal of the library and the mysterious Administrator. A flashback explained how Administrator began as a Fluctlight named Quinella, whose desire for power and control dictated how she led her life until she stumbled on the entire index of spells in the Underworld.

Only briefly explored in a flashback in the light novels, Quinella’s transformation into Administrator leads to a major fallout with Cardinal that turns into a major battle between the two. Fans were hoping that the anime would adapt this major battle between them as it was only explained as a “high level” sacred arts battle, and the preview for Episode 13 teases an all-out confrontation. With this, the next arc of the series can begin, and even bigger battles can finally jump start.

If you have yet to catch the new season of the series yourself, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”