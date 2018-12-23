‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Releases New Arc Visual

Sword Art Online may have become a joke with anime fans, but the series has got netizens doubling back on that hate. The anime is deep into its third season these days, and its brand-new poster has fans looking forward to what the show is cooking up for 2019.

This weekend, the crew on Sword Art Online season three decided to give fans a sweet holiday gift. A new poster dropped showing off a first-look at Sword Art Online: Alicization‘s next arc, and the poster is plenty gorgeous.

So, if you are ready to see Kirito take his bromance with Eugeo to the next level, then you best prepare yourself.

As you can see above, the new poster shows Kirito as the hero share the center with Eugeo. The two boys are seen back-to-back in their blue uniforms. Behind the duo, a slew of familiar and several unfamiliar faces can be seen. However, it is impossible to overlook the heroine dressed in gold armor in the back. Alice can be seen donning her usual armor, but her reaching hand and curious eye patch have fans wondering what Alice is about to get into.

For those curious about the new poster, it is meant to tease the next cour of Sword Art Online: Alicization. The anime just released its first arc finale and will kick off a new arc on January 5. The story will follow Kirito and Eugeo as their time in the Underworld grows more intense, and things in the real-world will mount for Kirito as Asuna looks for a way to bring her lover from his prolonged coma.

