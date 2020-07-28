Sword Art Online: Alicization Comes to Life on This Minecraft Server

Sword Art Online has come back to finish its War of Underworld arc, and fans are happy to revisit the virtual world. After all, the third season has been impressing fans since day one, so Alicization has a great reputation backing it. Of course, that means fans of Sword Art Online are going above and beyond to honor the season, and one netizen did that in a big way with help from Minecraft.

Recently, KazutoOnline hit up Youtube to share their video of a certain server centered around Sword Art Online: Alicization. You can check out the video above and even search for the anime server using the following address:

209.182.110.155:25565

As you can see in the video, the gamer is dressed in Kirito's outfit in all its black-and-white designs. The server is a massive one that has been immaculately designed in light of Sword Art Online. There are taverns, temples, and everything else in this world you would expect to see in Kirito's world.

If you have yet to check out this season of Sword Art Online, you can do so on Crunchyroll or Hulu right now. The full synopsis for season three below:

(Photo: Youtube / KazutoOnline)

"Six months have passed since the fierce battle with the Administrator. Alice, along with Kirito who has lost his right arm, now live quietly at the edge of their hometown Rulid Village. Alice thinks back on the world she protected with Kirito as she recalls the past. Then, Eldrie Synthesis Thirty-One, one of the Integrity Knights, appears before her."

For those caught up with the light novel, they will recognize these events from volume 15. After Kirito is injured, Alice tasks herself with taking care of her friend in secret, but things get complicated when Eldrie appears. When Alice is asked to rejoin the Order of Integrity Knights, the heroine faces a dilemma like few other, and fans are left to wonder whether Kirito can snap out of his current state."

Would you be willing to explore the world of Sword Art Online in Minecraft? Or would you prefer a different game engine? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.