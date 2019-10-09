Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Releases Premiere Synopsis

In a matter of days, fans will be able to check in on Sword Art Online at long last. The show hit up audiences last year with its premiere of season three, and Alicization was a huge hit from the start. Newcomers like Eugeo intrigued fans from the start, and the show’s focus on reuniting lost friends hit all the right buttons with fans both new and old. Now, the series is getting ready to bring about its midseason premiere, and fans have learned more about it thanks to a new synopsis.

The official website for Sword Art Online posted the official blurb for its midseason premiere. The episode will take place shortly after Kirito was rendered in a coma-like state. With Alice at his side, Kirito will be left defenseless while his friend tries to learn what has happened to the hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can read a translated summary of the full synopsis below:

“Six months have passed since the fierce battle with the Administrator. Alice, along with Kirito who has lost his right arm, now live quietly at the edge of their hometown Rulid Village. Alice thinks back on the world she protected with Kirito as she recalls the past. Then, Eldrie Synthesis Thirty-One, one of the Integrity Knights, appears before her.”

For those caught up with the light novel, they will recognize these events from volume 15. After Kirito is injured, Alice tasks herself with taking care of her friend in secret, but things get complicated when Eldrie appears. When Alice is asked to rejoin the Order of Integrity Knights, the heroine faces a dilemma like few other, and fans are left to wonder whether Kirito can snap out of his current state.

Will you be tuning into this midseason premiere later this week…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told. This October, Sword Art Online: Alicization will return with its second arc.