Sword Art Online Illustrator Honors Anime's Comeback with New Artwork

Sword Art Online: Alicization has finally returned for the final half of War of Underworld, and it's been a huge occasion for everyone. Not only has the fierce and bloody battle against the Dark Territory continued with these new episodes, but it's just a general excitement to have the anime back at all. The Alicization saga has been one of the best received by fans since the very first arc of the series (which is a pretty big deal), and so even those involved with bringing the franchise to life are excited to see that saga take new steps forward with these return episodes.

To celebrate Sword Art Online: Alicization coming back with War of Underworld Part 2, abec, the original illustrator for the light novel series, took to their personal Twitter account to share a gorgeous new illustration with fans. It features Kirito and Asuna in their Underworld outfits having a reunion that has eluded them in the anime series due to Kirito currently being in the midst of a coma. You can check out the illustration below:

SAO アリシゼーション WoU 最終章

今夜より放送開始です！ pic.twitter.com/TKdsr1eoud — BUNBUN− 𝗦𝗦𝗦 (@BUNBUN922) July 11, 2020

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld now has a couple of episodes under its run as it speeds toward the end of the Alicization saga, and the bloody battles have resulted in a major casualty in the newest episode of the series. Although this character had one of the fiercest fights in the anime to date before their fall, it still didn't relieve any of the sting from this major death. But not all hope is lost as Kirito has a chance of coming back to action soon!

He might have been in a coma in both the real and virtual worlds at the start of this arc, but the newest episode teased there's a backup possible that just might be the key to bringing him back into the fold. Have you started Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld's new episodes yet? What have you thought about the third season as a whole so far? Excited to see Kirito get back into the fight soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

