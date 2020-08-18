Sword Art Online Stuns with Asuna's Mother's Rosario in War of Underworld

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld is now reaching its climax as Asuna and the others fought to keep Underworld safe before Kirito woke up, and Asuna stunned with the return of her Mother's Rosario skill in what has to be the strongest display of it yet. In the second arc of Sword Art Online's second season, Asuna had grown closer to the skilled swords work of a player named Yuuki who had been using a skill that allowed her to use 11 slashes in one powerful motion. Yuuki eventually passed that skill onto Asuna.

Asuna had not been using the skill much since that second season outside of a surprising return to it during the Ordinal Scale film, but the newest War of Underworld episode gloriously brought it back. When Prisoner of Hell started to torture Kirito's lifeless body and threatened to kill anyone it took to wake him up, Yuuki's spirit returned to Asuna's side to offer her help as Asuna was quickly running out of options.

With Yuuki's return to the series, her digital spirit not only gives Asuna a glorious pair of wings on top of her goddess form in Underworld, but allows Asuna to access the Mother's Rosario skill once more. This results in one of the more stunningly animated uses of the skill in the entire series overall, and Asuna then unleashes the full might of her and Yuuki's combined strength on Prisoner of Hell.

im officially in love with Asuna 😍 SAO is just too good right now pic.twitter.com/beU0WJUrOD — Coochie D. Jouzyy (@psythotlogy) August 15, 2020

Even with the return of Mother's Rosario, Asuna was still not strong enough to completely take down Prisoner of Hell because he had been fueling himself with the dark energies of those who had died in Underworld. Luckily, Kirito also managed to wake up at the end of the newest episode and will most likely have the godlike power necessary to take down both Prisoner of Hell and Subtilizer.

Were you excited to see this new take on Asuna and Yuuki's Mother's Rosario? Where does this one rank from among the other ones we have seen in the past? How are you liking Asuna so far in Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

