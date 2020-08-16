Sword Art Online Surprises with Yuuki Return in War of Underworld

✖

Sword Art Online: Alicization is now powering its way through the final War of Underworld arc, and the newest episode was full of some very surprising flashbacks to the past of the series. But one of the biggest surprises of all was that Yuuki, who was last seen in Sword Art Online II's second arc, made her way back to the anime in the newest episode as well. As the War for Underworld continues to draw in major allies and enemies throughout the series' run, there have already been some unexpected cameos such as the duo from the Ordinal Scale film. But this one is a bit more special.

Konno Yuuki was first introduced during the second arc of Sword Art Online's second season as Asuna grew closer with her, and soon found out that she was actually terminally ill. It was one of the more emotional arcs in the series overall, so it was definitely a huge deal to see Yuuki's spirit carry on and even return in the newest episode of the series to support Asuna one more time.

As we see in Episode 18 of War of Underworld, Yuuki briefly returns to the anime in spirit to give Asuna that final push she needs to attack Vassago when she's lost all hope. In fact, it was such a boost to her spirit that the systems in the Underworld actually channel it into a new kind of power. This grants Asuna a pair of angelic wings and gives her a big boost for a final attack on Vassago.

I'm glad to see Yuuki again coming to give Asuna wings and encourage her to fight😭#sao_anime #swordartonlinealicization #swordartonline pic.twitter.com/BguPcsPr2z — Aiya (@AiyaSenpai) August 15, 2020

Unfortunately, this boost was not enough to take down Vassago for good but at least Asuna isn't fighting alone anymore. As the newest episode came to an end, it was revealed that Asuna and the others were successfully able to wake up Kirito from his coma and now the rhythm of the war is swinging back in the other direction. What do you think?

How did you feel seeing Yuuki again in Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld? Did you ever expect to see her in the anime franchise again? What did you think of Asuna's resulting power boost? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.