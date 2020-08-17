Sword Art Online Fans Love Seeing Kirito Finally Awake Again
Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld finally accomplished what fans had been waiting for months to see, Kirito has finally awakened at the end of the newest episode of the series. After fighting Administrator at the end of the first half of the Alicization saga, it was revealed in War of Underworld that Kirito had been left in a double coma of sorts with both his physical and virtual bodies being left in a limbo. But as of the newest episode, Kirito has successfully put him back together stronger than ever before.
With Kirito waking back up at the end of the newest episode, it was revealed that the plan to bring him back was indeed successful. With Asuna, Sinon, and Leafa now in the Underworld, each of their connections served as waypoints for Kirito's mind. Through the episode we see him slowly piece himself together until he turns into the god we see at the end.
Read on to see how fans are feeling now that Kirito was finally woken up in Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld, and let us know what you think! Excited to see how Kirito fights next? Wondering how much stronger he is now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
FINALLY
Kirito is finally awake pic.twitter.com/bhuY7bmmdZ— Kirigaya | Enhance Armament ❄️❄️ (@KirigayaSnb) August 15, 2020
Truly a Badass Return!
Is time for main character back. Kirito is awake. Lets watching Badas moment 🔥 #anime #swordartonlinewarofunderworld #sao #Kirito pic.twitter.com/blcj41sDoP— Anime Mashu (@anime_mashu) August 15, 2020
And He's Already Overpowered
Ma dude kirito wakes up with hax after spending the whole season as vegetable pic.twitter.com/2i0UNaNapx— masterpiece (@mahakaArya) August 16, 2020
It Took the Right Voice...
Kirito when Asuna, Sinon and Leafa tries to wake him vs Kirito when Eugeo tries to wake him. pic.twitter.com/blIEVte1Rw— FT Biweekly Happiness (Stan Holup & John) 💟🌸 (@WorthlessBaka) August 15, 2020
Got Those Eyes Peeled
me when kirito wakes up#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/jeWegKutjx— Tron Davis (@TronDavis8) August 15, 2020
Time to Show Off His Skills Again!
Kirito finna wakes up and show who's the real black swordsman. pic.twitter.com/ulloF2mK8j— Syizel (@syizel__) August 8, 2020
He's Standing!
KI RI TO IS STANDING!! pic.twitter.com/6rdnzJ9VBN— Kirito (@ItsKiritoTime) August 16, 2020
We've Come Full Circle with Sword Art Online...
ALO: Asuna's in coma & trapped & Kirito went thru everything he need to save & log out as two finally got to see each other.
UW: Kirito in coma & stuck in that world. Asuna went thru everything to save him. She reunite with him and Kirito finally awakes & sees each other again. pic.twitter.com/YpD5ZfiJsp— James (ジェームス) I'm back Asuna! ❤ (@Jamesvelectric2) August 15, 2020
