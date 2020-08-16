Sword Art Online Finally Wakes Kirito Up in War of Underworld

✖

Sword Art Online: Alicization began the War of Underworld arc with a comatose Kirito, but after teasing his return to action for the last few episodes Kirito has finally woken up and made his big return to the series in the newest episode. After defeating Administrator and falling into a coma, one of the central mysteries of the War of Underworld arc has been whether or not it was even possible to get Kirito successfully out of his double coma. But the groundwork had started to be laid with the second half of the arc upon its return for the Summer 2020 season.

It was revealed that it was possible to bring Kirito back to action in the Underworld with Asuna, Sinon, and Leafa all making their way to this virtual world. Thanks to the backup they had of Kirito in each of their respective memories, they provided the needed anchor to rebuild Kirito's mind in the data world, essentially. It finally came to pass in the newest episode of the season which saw Kirito's mind piece itself together.

With Asuna, Sinon, Leafa, and even Eugeo serving as the base for Kirito's data, he was successfully able to put his mind back together and thus was able to return to his Fluctlight in the Underworld. This was just in time as Vassago was threatening Asuna and the others by intending to kill as many of them as it took for Kirito to wake up. Thankfully, he was able to do so with a huge boost in power.

Sword Art Online III Season3 Ep.18!

Kirito is Back!! pic.twitter.com/vGIazDtNDq — ; (@angelomclng) August 16, 2020

Kirito has successfully returned to form in Underworld, but his return also implies that he has grown far stronger than he was the first time around with potential access to every one of his abilities in the past. At the very least, he can use shields and even Eugeo's Perfect Weapon Control Art. Kirito is not only back, but is back better than ever just as needed to turn the battle back in humanity's favor.

Excited to see Kirito awake in Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld? How do you think the battle will go now that Kirito has returned with almost godlike powers? Does this feel like an end to the entire series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

