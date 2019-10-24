Sword Art Online: Alicization Shares New ‘War of Underworld’ Tease

With Kirito and Alice returning to the ranks of the fall anime season with the second half of the third season of Sword Art Online, the War Of Underworld is in full swing. Though the umbrella of “Alicization” has taken both protagonists through some rough scenarios, the franchise is showing no signs of stopping any time soon, even with Kirito currently trapped in a coma, with Alice taking the reins of the series proper. A preview for the next episode of the “War Of Underworld“ has been found, seemingly revealing new issues that Alice will have to work through:

The Official Twitter Account for Sword Art Online shared the preview for the upcoming episode, hinting at the return of Leader Gabriel and the mysterious organization that has been working in the shadows in the world of “Alicization”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description for the third episode of “War Of Underworld” reads as such:

“A mysterious organization that attacked Ocean Turtle was a special work force that received a top secret mission from the US National Security Agency. Leader Gabriel, who led the unit, has engaged with Kirito and Chinon in the past. Gabriel, an artificial soul created with Soul Translation Technology, seeks to find Alice in Underworld, and tries to find a secret.”

What have you thought about Sword Art Online’s War Of Underworld arc so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Sword Art Online!

If you want to catch up with the third season of the series before the second half returns later this October, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. Sword Art Online: Alicization is officially described as such, “Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”