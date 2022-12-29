Sword Art Online Preps For Asuna's Wedding With New Life-Size Statue

Sword Art Online has kept quiet as of late, but of course, the series lives on with fans. After all, few isekai series have ever done it quite like Sword Art Online, and few anime girls can fill Asuna's shoes. The heroine remains one of the most popular in shonen history, and now, fans can glam up for Asuna's wedding thanks to a new life-size statue.

Yes, that is right. Asuna has been given another life-size statue, and this one is all about her wedding. Visitors at Shibuya Parco 5F can currently visit the statue for a photo op if they'd like, and if we may say, Asuna's dress is stunning.

Standing outside the shop, the life-size figure shows Asuna with her hair down, and a white veil is attached in the back. Donning a drop necklace, Asuna looks gorgeous in a mermaid-cut wedding gown with a plunging neckline. Complete with a ribbon-tied bouquet, you can see why Asuna remains a favorite with fans thanks to this figure. And if Kirito were to come around, well – the poor guy would not know what to do.

Of course, Asuna's fanboys will want to snap a photo of this statue in person, so they better visit the Sword Art Online event ASAP. It will carry on through February 2nd of next year. After that, Bride Asuna will need to make her way down the aisle, and we can only imagine Kirito will be the one waiting for her at the end.

