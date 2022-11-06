Sword Art Online Announces Original New Movie

Sword Art Online marks one of its biggest milestones today, and of course, the fandom is out celebrating in force. According to the anime, November 6th, 2022 heralds the debut of Aincrad as Sword Art Online goes live today in the canon. As such, it is no surprise to see the series celebrating on social media, and the big event ended with a major movie announcement.

So yes, it seems there is more Sword Art Online on the way. An original movie has been announced, and it will bring Kirito back to the big screen before long.

What We Know About the Movie

So far, few details have been released about this new project, but we do know this project marks the fourth Sword Art Online movie. The first debuted in February 2017 and featured an original story as well by creator Reki Kawahara. As for the next two, the movies adapted the popular Sword Art Online: Progressive novels and the series' latest installment went live last month in Japan.

READ MORE: Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Celebrates Success With New Trailer | Sword Art Online's New Movie Takes Over the Box Office | Sword Art Online to Debut Live-Action Stage Play Overseas

Now, a new movie is in the works, and it will feature an original story to boot. So if you haven't caught up on Sword Art Online's current story, you have some time to binge the hit isekai. Hulu and Crunchyroll are streaming Sword Art Online's TV seasons, after all.

Still want to know more about Sword Art Online? You can read up on the series' official synopsis here for all the details: "In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now."

What do you think of this new Sword Art Online announcement? Do you have anything you'd like to see this movie tackle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.