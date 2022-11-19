Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Releases English Dub Trailer

Sword Art Online -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night is now tearing its way through theaters across Japan, and now the newest movie in the franchise is getting ready for its launch around the rest of the world with a new trailer showing off its English dub! Sword Art Online Progressive is series creator Reki Kawahara's experimental look back on the events of Aincrad with a new lens, and fans have been able to see how that plays out on screen with the new movies taking on some of the spin-offs early arcs. Now fans in North America will get their chance soon too.

Aniplex of America have announced plans to bring Sword Art Online -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning next year, and to celebrate they have released a new trailer showing off the English dub cast of the film. Not only that, but they have also detailed both the returning cast and new additions for the film. You can check out the full breakdown for Sword Art Online's next English dubbed release below:

How to Check Out Sword Art Online's Next Movie

Directed by Ayako Kohno at A-1 Pictures, with Kento Toya returning to design the characters, Yasuyuki Kai returning from the previous film as action director, and Yuki Kajiura returning to compose the music, Sword Art Online -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night is currently scheduled for a release in theaters across the United States and Canada some time in February 2023. The English voice cast for Sword Art Online -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night breaks down as such as announced by Aniplex of America during Anime NYC:

Asuna – Cherami Leigh

Kirito – Bryce Papenbrook

Mito – Anairis Quiñones

Argo – Kimberly Anne Campbell

Agil – Patric Seitz

Kibaou – Derek Stephen Prince

Liten – AmaLee

Shivata – Griffin Puatu

Lind – Howard Wang

Yamata – Shinya Takahashi

Wolfgang – Young Yea

Lobacca – Bill Butts

Naijan – Xander Mobus

Joe – Alejandro Saab

Morte – A.J. Beckles

READ MORE: Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Celebrates Success With New Trailer | Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Unleashes Full Trailer: Watch | Sword Art Online Announces New Film

If you wanted to catch up with the franchise, you can currently find the TV anime series now streaming with Crunchyroll and the first Sword Art Online Progressive film, Aria of a Starless Night, will begin streaming with the service on November 24th. Meaning, you'll have plenty of time and ways to catch up before the next movie hits next year!

Will you be checking out the English dub of Sword Art Online's next big movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!