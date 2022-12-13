Sword Art Online Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night Sets U.S. Release Date

Sword Art Online is gearing up to make its way to theaters across the United States and other territories next year with its new movie, and now an United States release date has been set for Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night! After the first feature film taking on Reki Kawahara's official spin-off series released to massive success, a follow up was quickly released throughout theaters in Japan this year. But while fans have been eagerly waiting to see what's next, it won't be too much longer before more fans get to check out the new movie.

Crunchyoll and Aniplex of America have officially announced that Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night will kick off its run in English speaking territories beginning in February 2023. It will be hitting the United Kingdom and Ireland first on February 1st, Australia and New Zealand on February 2nd, and the United States and Canada on February 3rd with additional dates for Europe and Latin America to be revealed at a later time.

What to Know for Sword Art Online's New Movie

Directed by Ayako Kohno at A-1 Pictures, with Kento Toya returning to design the characters, Yasuyuki Kai returning from the previous film as action director, and Yuki Kajiura returning to compose the music, Sword Art Online -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night will be releasing in theaters in its original Japanese audio with English subtitles, and an English dubbed version. Both feature a returning cast from the respective anime series released before. As for what to expect, the new movie is teased as such:

"This may be a game, but it's not something you play. The world's first VRMMORPG (Sword Art Online) became a game of death. Over a month has passed since 10,000 users were trapped inside the game world. Asuna, who cleared the first floor of the floating iron castle of Aincrad, joined up with Kirito and continued her journey to reach the top floor. With the support of female Information Broker Argo, clearing the floors seemed to be progressing smoothly, but…Conflict erupts between two major guilds who should be working together – the top player groups ALS (the Aincrad Liberation Squad) and DKB (the Dragon Knights Brigade). And meanwhile, behind the scenes exists a mysterious figure pulling the strings….In a dangerous battle of death, there is an assault that differs from the threat, and it will involve Asuna and Kirito…!"

