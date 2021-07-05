Sword Art Online Progressive Debuts Official New Poster

✖

Sword Art Online has been quiet for a spell now, but that is all about to change soon. The series has been keeping to itself all these months while work continued on its second movie. Now, it seems new details about the film have gone live, and an official poster has dropped to share the news with fans.

The whole thing went live this past weekend in honor of Anime Expo's second virtual event. The convention, which is set to return to Los Angeles next year, featured an entire panel dedicated to Aniplex. It was there the studio shared an update on Sword Art Online's new movie, and its poster gave the movie a release date at last.

As you can see above, the poster shows a couple of familiar faces. Asuna and Kirito can be seen atop a watery floor, and their reflection glows amidst the sun-kissed sky. The pair are joined by a third friend who belongs in Kirito's unofficial harem, so it is nice to see that some things never change. At least, that is the case where Sword Art Online is concerned.

The poster does confirm Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive - Aria of a Starless Night will be debuting this year. The movie will hit the big screen in Japan on October 30. At this point, there is no word on when the movie will visit fans stateside or elsewhere around the globe. Given the pandemic's ever-shifting nature, it is difficult to predict when the movie will debut worldwide, but fans are crossing their fingers for a launch in early Spring 2022.

