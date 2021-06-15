Sword Art Online Is Getting Another Life-Size Sword Replica

✖

Sword Art Online's team is busy these days as work on its next film continues behind the scenes. Of course, there are some fans who are still catching up with the series, and that means they've only just watched Sword Art Online Alicization. And now, a new report has confirmed a second life-size replica is being made in honor of the season.

The update comes from PROPLICA after the company tackled Sword Art Online back in 2020. The company is moving from Kirito to Eugeo as the character's lovely Blue Rose Sword is being crafted for collectors.

(Photo: PROPLICA)

The announcement came from PROPLICA this month as pre-orders for the sword have gone live. According to the product description, the Blue Rose Sword will go on sale this November after the 1:1 replicas are all finished. By the time the swords ship out, they will measure nearly 40 inches and cost fans $100 USD.

PROPLICA will also be a must-have for collectors, and this piece will even come with a holder to display the sword. Sword Art Online's staff worked with the company to ensure the Blue Rose Sword replica is just like the one Eugeo uses. And to make things even better, the sword comes with 100 pre-loaded lines from the Sword Art Online anime that Eugeo made famous.

Want to know more about Sword Art Online's latest season? You can watch it over on Crunchyroll or check out its manga through vendors like Barnes & Nobles, Amazon, and more. You can find its official synopsis below:

"With no memory of how he got there, Kirito wakes up in a mysterious virtual world, and it's up to him to find a way back home. But with no way to log out and no idea what kind of land he's found himself in, he's going to need allies! As a new tale unfolds, Kirito's journey through the Underworld begins!"

What do you think of this Sword Art Online replica? Would you like to nab one for yourself? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Crunchyroll