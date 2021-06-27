Sword Art Online to Stream New Concert Worldwide Next Month

✖

Sword Art Online has announced it will be streaming its upcoming orchestra concert around the world next month! Sword Art Online is currently in the midst of a turning point as the anime series came to an end following the massive third season in Sword Art Online: Alicization. The future of the anime franchise as a whole seems to be a mystery as while it's getting ready to adapt one of Reki Kawahara's official spin-offs, Sword Art Online Progressive, into a new feature film, fans are still curious about where the franchise is planning to go next.

But this turning point is also the perfect time to celebrate just how far the light novel adaptation has come as the franchise is preparing to do just that with a special concert dubbed the "Sword Art Online Film Orchestra Concert 2021." This new concert will be taking place in Japan, but has been announced to be available for a special livestream around the world and an official English subtitled release starting next month.

The global streaming ticket for “SAO Film Orchestra Concert 2021” is now available to purchase on Stagecrowd! https://t.co/2QtI7Asj6L Livestream Date: Saturday July 3, 5:00 PM (JST)

Archived Streaming Dates: From Saturday July 17 to Saturday July 24 (JST) — アニメ ソードアート・オンライン 公式 (@sao_anime) June 26, 2021

The "Sword Art Online Film Orchestra Concert 2021" will be taking place on July 3rd in Japan and feature the Tokyo New City Orchestra. It will be streaming through Stagecrowd in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and several other regions. Tickets for the event are now available for purchase through the orchestra's official website (which you can find in the tweet above) and will run interested fans 3,500 yen (around $31 USD) each. The livestream won't feature subtitles, but an archived version of the concert with English subtitles will be available starting on July 17.

This concert will be featuring music and visuals from across the seasons of Sword Art Online's anime from the very beginning to Sword Art Online: Alicization. The Tokyo New City Orchestra will be performing the tracks newly arranged for the concert, and will be available through an archived stream until Saturday, July 24th. That means fans will have quite a while to check this out for themselves! But what do you think?

Will you be tuning into Sword Art Online's new concert? What have been your favorite tracks from across the anime so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!