Sword Art Online: Progressive Movie Surfaces with New Poster

Sword Art Online is one of the isekai franchises that put the genre on the map, and it has more left to do. After its big third season ended, fans were reassured Kirito and Asuna would return to the screen in a new movie. Now, it seems new details about the Sword Art Online movie are on their way, and it comes courtesy of a poster.

The update comes from Twitter as vetted fan-pages like SugoiLITE hit up netizens with a treat. It was there fans were gifted with a surfaced poster of Sword Art Online's next film. And if the piece is legit, it looks gorgeous.

You can find the poster here if you'd like as we await official news from Aniplex. The company is set to hold an event tonight at part of Anime Expo 2021. The virtual panel will give fans an update on Aniplex's most important franchises, and one of them is Sword Art Online. The event might officialize this rumored visual, so keep an eye out for more details.

Of course, the only big question remaining is when will Sword Art Online bring this new movie to theaters. The project was announced some time ago, and Studio A-1 has been working on it since then if not beforehand. Fans do expect the movie to go live sometime this year, and the Fall season tends to attract big-name films within the industry.

As for the franchise itself, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of the Starless Night hopes to tell a new side of a story we all know. The original light novel gives Asuna's perspective on the first season of Sword Art Online, so this film will tell the story through her eyes. This means we'll get new info on Kirito and the dungeon his party fought when trapped inside the digital world of Sword Art Online.

What do you think about this latest poster? Are you hyped for Sword Art Online's new movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.