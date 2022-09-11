Sword Art Online Hypes 10th Anniversary with Asuna Sketch

Sword Art Online helped put the isekai genre on the global map when its anime went live, and honestly? It is hard to believe how long ago that was. Sword Art Online is going strong even as more and more isekai titles make names for themselves. And to honor its 10th anniversary this year, a new sketch of Asuna has hit the Internet.

As you can see below, the official Sword Art Online profile honored Asuna with a special sketch. The adorable piece shows the heroine giving finger hearts to fans with a wink in her eye. And as for who did this tribute, it seems animator Aki Watanabe handled the piece.

If you are not familiar with the animator, you should know Watanabe has worked on a number of top-tier series like Monogatari, The World Only God Knows, Popotan, and more. Now, they have given their take on Asuna in recognition of the character's history. And maybe moving forward, Watanabe will sign on to design or direct a Sword Art Online project.

Of course, the franchise has some business to finish before it can pitch the animator any new projects. After all, Sword Art Online has a new movie on the horizon. After a COVID-19 production delay, the anime's follow-up for Aria of a Starless Night has secured a release date for the fall. And as always, newcomers to the franchise can binge Sword Art Online's current seasons through Crunchyroll, Netflix, and even Hulu.

What do you think of this latest anniversary celebration? Where would you like to see the Sword Art Online IP go next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.