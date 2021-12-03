Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Hypes New Release Date With Latest Trailer

The next major entry in Sword Art Online Progressive's feature film franchise is now back on track towards its release overseas following a delay from COVID-19, and now the latest trailer for this big sequel film is hyping its new release date hitting theaters in Japan! The first major feature film taking on Reki Kawahara's spin-off series, Sword Art Online Progressive, Aria of a Starless Night, released to such success with fans not long ago that it was no surprise to see that the franchise would be continuing with another major arc from the spin-off series in a big new movie.

It might be jumping around the order of the arcs in the original light novel series, but Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of a Dark Dusk is now hitting theaters across Japan starting on October 22nd following an initial delay from COVID-19. To remind fans of the new date and show off the new movie's theme song, "Shinzo" as performed by Eir Aoi, the newest Sword Art Progressive trailer is really keying into the action packed into the big sequel movie. You can check it out below:

Originally scheduled to release in September before the movie's delay, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of a Dark Dusk will be directed by Ayako Kohno at A-1 Pictures, with Kento Toya returning to design the characters, Yasuyuki Kai returning from the previous film as action director, and Yuki Kajiura returning to compose the music. New additions to the cast for the film include Kaede Hondo as Liten and Yusuke Kobayashi as Morte together with a returning cast from the previous film.

There is currently no international release date set for Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of a Dark Dusk just yet, and that means even less information on whether or not it will eventually be streaming someday. What is streaming, however, is the entire run of the original Sword Art Online anime series with Crunchyroll if you wanted to jump back into the franchise and see how it all originally began.

