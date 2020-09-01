Sword Art Online Fans Were Stunned by Asuna and Kirito's Romantic Cliffhanger

Sword Art Online: Alicization reached the climactic final battle of the War of Underworld arc, and while that was a sight to behold, fans of the series were absolutely stunned by the romantic cliffhanger between Asuna and Kirito at the end of the newest episode. The newest episode of the series featured a stronger Kirito than ever facing off against the final foe, Gabriel, in an all out fight for the future of Underworld. But unfortunately, Kirito had been fully made aware of a time limit placed on this battle beforehand with some weighted consequences.

Before the battle began, it was revealed that Kirito had to make to the World's End Altar and sign out before a certain time or he would be stuck in the Underworld for 200 years. As the fight with Gabriel continues, Kirito makes sure to hold the foe down and makes sure that Asuna and Alice escape successfully. When he sees that they do, he ends the fight.

After the fight, Kirito finally makes it to the World's End Altar and although the Underworld and Alice are now saved, Kirito begins to cry as he realizes he will be trapped in this virtual space for 200 years without seeing his friends and family again. As he continues to suffer, he soon hears a voice calling out to him. Lifting his head, Kirito sees that Asuna has actually stayed behind as well.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger that sees everyone else make it back to the real world, but Kirito and Asuna will be in the Underworld for 200 more years. Although the time disparity between the two worlds have been restored, it's still quite a long time on top of Kirito's years already spent in the Underworld and in a coma. At least this time, Kirito won't be alone.

