Sword Art Online Showcases Kirito's Godly New Power

✖

Sword Art Online's franchise has been anchored through the years by Kirito's overwhelming strength, and while it has become sort of an in-joke among fans of the franchise, the newest episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld truly took this to a new limit with Kirito's godly new level of power. Now that he has finally woken up for the first time in the War of Underworld arc following 18 or so episodes of being in a coma, Kirito has returned to the anime with a vengeance much stronger than he has ever been in the series before.

Part of Kirito's revival had him take a distressing trip down memory lane as he relived all of his toughest fights and biggest heart breaks throughout three seasons of virtual world struggles. Interestingly enough in this case, it appears as this walk down memory lane also tapped into all of the power he had accumulated through his virtual world journeys over the years into his reawakened Underworld self.

This was first demonstrated by his summoned shield defending Asuna and the others upon his initial awakening, but the newest episode shows off even more of his godly new power by allowing him to use almost game breaking abilities in Underworld such as flight, an ability to heal everyone around him, gathering spirit into his sword, and a complete mastery of Eugeo's former sword as well. It's all too clear that this version of Kirito is the strongest one yet.

The climax of the War of Underworld arc is near as Kirito prepares to face off against one of his strongest opponents yet, so it's only appropriate for him to have this amount of power to counter it. Kirito has built this strength through years of fighting, and now fans will see Kirito's overwhelming power in a whole new way with Underworld's core ability to turn strength of will into new strength. But what do you think?

Surprised to see Kirito get a huge power boost like this in Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld? Is it just another in a long line of Kirito strength boosts in the series? How do you think Kirito will fare in the final battle of the arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.