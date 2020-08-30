Sword Art Online Stuns with Kirito's Starburst Stream Return

✖

Sword Art Online: Alicization has reached the climax of the War of Underworld arc, and the team behind the anime truly stunned with the return of Kirito's Starburst Stream to the anime series. After finally reviving during War of Underworld following an extended string of episodes where he was placed in a double coma, Kirito returned to action stronger than he has ever been in the franchise to date. As was initially teased by the fact he had to re-experience every one of his past victories and failures, his power is a result of combining every one of his virtual selves into one being.

This includes the return of classic techniques such as his wings from Alfheim Online, the golden eyes from Gun Gale Online, and of course, his Starburst Stream technique from the Aincrad arc of the franchise. As Kirito himself admits that Underworld is a far more fully realized experience than Aincrad ever was, the same goes for his techniques.

Helping to go all out in his assault on Gabriel's now demonic angelic form, Kirito puts all of his spirit into his two swords and uses the strongest Starburst Stream he has ever had in the anime to this point. Even getting some help from Eugeo before it's all over!

The fight between Gabriel and Kirito brought the major conflict for War of Underworld to an end, but there are still several lingering questions as to how the series will bring this story to its conclusion. As characters like Kirito, Asuna, Alice, and more still hang in the balance, the next few episodes will be exploring the fallout after the war.

What did you think of Kirito using Starburst Stream again in Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld? What did you think of the fight between Kirito and Gabriel overall? How do you think the arc will end from here now that all of the major enemies have been defeated? Do you think Alice is safe somewhere? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

