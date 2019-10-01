Sword Art Online Creator Wants to Write More Gun Gale Online

Sword Art Online‘s original light novel series have been running for quite some time, and the series has seen Kirito explore all kinds of virtual worlds over the series’ tenure. Fans have their favorites for sure, but apparently original series creator Reki Kawahara has his own favorite that he wouldn’t mind returning to someday. Taking to Twitter, Kawahara revealed that he’s got more ideas in mind for another story for the Gun Gale Online world, and would like to explore these ideas in a much more involved capacity someday.

Mentioning that Volume 5 and 6 of the series only focused on the player vs. player aspect of Gun Gale Online, Kawahara would like to write more stories featuring, “boss battles and raids, riding giant robot weapons, and getting to an orbiting spaceship” as those ideas never got beyond the planning stages.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans familiar with the series will recognize Gun Gale Online as the new game introduced with the second season of the anime series. While this fun detour only involved a single mission that broke off into a new story with the second half of the season, it’s clear that it made a huge impact on fans. Kawahara himself brought back the game for a short detour at the beginning of Alicization too, and this might be a reflection of how he wants to explore this world more.

Gun Gale Online got its own video game entry with Fatal Bullet, and this world was used as a base for one of the most well received releases in the entire franchise. Written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kouhaku Kuroboshi, the spin-off Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online featured a brand new story set in Gun Gale Online. While this spin-off had some small connections to the main story, fans were fond of its new main character LLENN and enjoyed its brief, 12 episode anime outing last year.

In fact, it was so well received that fans would probably prefer Sigsawa write more Gun Gale Online stories rather than Kawahawa. Especially considering that fans are loving what Kawahara is focusing on right now as his fantasy worlds have wrapped Kirito in one of the most gripping stories he has been on yet. Fans will get to see more of Sword Art Online soon, too, with the premiere of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld on October 12th.