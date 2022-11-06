Sword Art Online Celebrates Its Biggest Milestone Yet as Its Game's Release Date Arrives

Sword Art Online is at a much bigger place now than the anime adaptation first kicked off with ten long years ago, but now the franchise is celebrating its biggest milestone yet as the in universe Sword Art Online game's release date has officially arrived. Although Reki Kawahara's original light novel series was a success in its own right, the franchise absolutely exploded thanks to the anime adaptation first picking it up a decade ago. As the franchise celebrates this milestone anniversary, one other surprising anniversary has crept up as surely the anime didn't expect to one day line up with the actual launch of its namesake.

Kirito and 9,999 other players first plugged into their NerveGear's on November 6th, 2022 and officially played Sword Art Online for the first time. While Kirito himself was one of the players who helped beta test the game before its official launch, it was this day in particular that kicked off the story in full as 10,000 players were soon trapped within the virtual world of Aincrad and with it launched a massive worldwide phenomenon as the years rolled on.

When Does Sword Art Online Take Place?

Sword Art Online takes place in 2022, so it's definitely a surprise to see that the anime is just as strong (and arguably even stronger at this point) than when it all kicked off all those years ago. Back then 2022 seemed like such a long ways away, but now that we are actually here it's certainly a mindblower. Especially when considering the anime itself has morphed into a worldwide recognized franchise with multiple seasons, spin-offs, movies, games, and more that have released since.

If you wanted to check out Sword Art Online for yourself, you can now find the three seasons of the TV series now streaming with Crunchyroll. You can also find the spin-off series, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, streaming there as well if you wanted a completely different take on the franchise. There are also new movies making their way through theaters, and much more to come as the franchise gets ready for its next ten years.

