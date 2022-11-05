Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Hypes Release With New Trailer

Sword Art Online Progressive now has a new movie working its way through theaters in Japan, and the franchise is hyping up the release of Sword Art Online -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night with a new trailer showing off more of the movie than ever. With Sword Art Online's TV series taking a break after the massive Alicization saga seen in the third season, the franchise branched out with a new feature film movie series adapting Reki Kawahara's official spin-off series that goes all the way back to Aincrad for a closer look at Kirito and Asuna's earliest adventures.

Sword Art Online -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night is now making its way through theaters in Japan as of last month, and it has been taking over the international box office quite a bit. While there is no international release date set for the newest movie just yet, fans can get a look at just how much actually goes down in the new arc with the newest trailer highlighting some of its biggest fights seen in the movie. Check it out below from Aniplex's official YouTube channel:

How to Watch Sword Art Online -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night

Sword Art Online's new movie has yet to get an official release outside of Japan, nor have any plans been teased about a potential international release just yet. Directed by Ayako Kohno at A-1 Pictures, with Kento Toya returning to design the characters, Yasuyuki Kai returning from the previous film as action director, and Yuki Kajiura returning to compose the music, the cast from the previous film will be returning along with new additions such as Kaede Hondo as Liten and Yusuke Kobayashi as Morte.

Scherzo of Deep Night is actually from the fourth volume of Reki Kawahara's spin-off series that skips over an arc following the end of the first film. It's a bit of an adjustment, but as for what to expect, Yen Press describes the light novel's version of the arc as such, "It's been just two months since they were trapped in the game of death that is Sword Art Online, and Kirito and Asuna continue their struggle at the vanguard of progress through the game. The fifth floor of Aincrad is a mazelike ruin, and the two dare to take pleasure in raiding it for the treasure it contains. Upon returning to the fourth floor, it's time to do some questing on behalf of the Elf Lord Yofilis--but here begins Asuna's discontent, for in doing so they will have to face her least favorite monster ever..."

Will you be checking out Sword Art Online Progressive's new movie when you get the chance? What did you think of the first film, Aria of a Starless Night?