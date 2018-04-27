‘Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online’ Preview Teases Fierce Gun Battle

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online episode 4 preview https://t.co/vmsWHzF7iS pic.twitter.com/zcp7xIFE0F — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) April 24, 2018

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online‘s premiere episode introduced fans to a tiny pink girl in the middle of a tournament known as the Squad Jam. While this has taken a back seat due to flash back episodes filling the story in, it seems the tournament is set to come back.

The preview for episode four pits LLENN and her partner M (who fans were introduced to in the last episode) back into the midst of the Squad Jam, as they not only deal with enemy players but professional players as well. It’ll be fun to jump back in considering how fun it was to see it during the premiere.

For those unfamiliar with the spin-off, the synopsis for Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online is as follows:

“In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the “Pink Devil.”

Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.”

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online.The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a line of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

Its first season aired in 2012 and ran for 25 episodes, while its second season, Sword Art Online II, aired in 2014 and ran for 24 episodes. The series currently gearing up for its next big arc in the light novel series, “Unitial Ring,” and the next season of the anime is set to adapt “Alicization.”