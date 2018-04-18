New ‘Sword Art Online’ Art Reveals Kirito and Asuna’s Wedding

Summer poised to kick into high gear once May rolls in, so you know what that means. Wedding season is about to get started as millions of brides around the world prepare to walk down the aisle in the coming months, and it seems like Asuna has joined that bridal party. After all, a piece of new artwork just showed how the fan-favorite heroine will look once she finally gets hitched to Kirito.

Are you surprised the duo haven’t tied the know as is? Well, you surely aren’t the only one.

Recently, Movic teamed up with Sword Art Online to turn Asuna into its June bride, an honor given to anime heroines to promote the summer wedding season. The campaign is set to kick off on June 21 as new art of the glowing couple will go on sale, and the tapestry reveals how the cute couple will look once they are hitched (via ANN).

As you can see above, Asuna looks beautiful as she wears a strapless ballgown. The dress looks gorgeous with a sweetheart neckline, and Asuna has her hair pulled up to reveal her diamond choker. Complete with gloves, the satiny dress looks all sorts of feminine, and its layered scallop skirt only adds to its romantic aura.

Kirito may not be a over the top, but he definitely looks spiffy. Dressed in a grey suit, the anime hero has his hair styled as usual, but his classy bowtie does make him look appropriately fancy. You know, since he is marrying the love of his life and all.

This special tapestry may be the thing everyone is eyeing, but Sword Art Online has more wedding merchandise coming. Fans will be able to buy commemorative glasses with etchings of Asuna and Kirito on them. Other tokens such as smartphone cases, book covers, folders, and more will be sold with this wedding artwork. So, if you are a diehard shipper for Sword Art Online, you better start saving up for these goodies!

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

Do you love this romantic look? Will the anime ever bring this nuptials to life?