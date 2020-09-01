Sword Art Online Gives Kirito His Own Version of Dragon Ball's Spirit Bomb

✖

Sword Art Online's Alicization saga finally brought the War of Underworld arc's final major battle to a close, and with it came Kirito's own version of Dragon Ball's now famous Spirit Bomb technique. As Kirito reawakened in the Underworld with all of the powers he had gained over the course of his several years of virtual world fighting, he also had access to godly new levels of power that amplified his Underworld specific techniques. There was no better showcase of this than in the fight battle against Gabriel where Kirito used a new version of his Release Recollection.

When we had last seen Kirito use his Perfect Weapon Control art during the first half of the Alicization saga, his sword emitted a massive black cloud that was full of wild energy. This time around, however, it has changed thanks to all of his newly acquired power. This time, his sword points a giant light toward the sky. Then a pitch black darkness envelops the rest of the Underworld.

As those in the Underworld see the sudden night sky, they all realize this is Kirito's doing and begin praying for his victory. Each of their prayers and spirits forms a star in the night sky, and soon all of them begin gathering in Kirito's blade. Taking in all of their spirit into his blade, Kirito then takes their power within himself. Taking on a "Super Saiyan" like aura, Kirito deals the final blows with his strongest Starburst Stream ever.

It's a much different take on the Spirit Bomb than seen in Dragon Ball, but the core concepts are the same as the Underworld has shifted the virtual rules around. It's why Kirito can be so strong as he now has tapped into the willpower and confidence that only comes with fighting different virtual foes and winning for several years before. So basically, it really was Kirito's own Goku moment here as he faced a godly new foe with his own god strength. But what do you think of it?

What did you think of Kirito's final Release Recollection against Gabriel in Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld? Did it give you some major Dragon Ball flashbacks too? What did you think of the fight against Gabriel overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

