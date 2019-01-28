‘Sword Art Online’ Reveals Kirito’s Strongest Attack Yet

When the Alicization Rising arc officially begun on Sword Art Online, Kirito and Eugeo were given a list of command arts by Cardinal that would help them in their quest to fight through to the top floor of the Central Cathedral.

The top one of these arts is the Perfect Weapon Control art and with the previous episode revealing Eugeo’s, the latest episode revealed what kind of trick Kirito was hiding up his sleeve with his own. You can check it out in the video above.

The fight with Sir Fanatio reached its apex in the previous episode of the series, but before Kirito could unleash his own special art, the episode came to an end. Fans finally got to see the result of his Perfect Weapon Control, an Enhance Armament spell which cloaks his sword in a strange purple energy. This purple energy acts wild and whips around violently, but it’s an energy blast he needs.

Kirito launches this and perfectly counters the shining blast of Fanatio’s own Perfect Weapon Control art, and overwhelms it completely. This is Kirito’s strongest attack in the Underworld as of this writing, and just may be one of the strongest attacks in his virtual world adventures so far. Then again, although this attack was strong enough to defeat Sir Fanatio, it’s still far too weak in the end.

This attack leaves Kirito drained, and not only does it come with this major drawback it is not effective when Kirito and Eugeo make it up to the 80th floor of the Central Cathedral. It’s there they come face to face with Alice, and she completely demolishes Kirito in battle. Their battle gets cut short before he and Eugeo can deal a decisive blow, so fans are still waiting to see who the victor between the two will be when the next episode airs.

If you have yet to catch the new season of the series yourself, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”