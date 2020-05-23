Sword Art Online Hits New Record Thanks to LiSA Theme Song

Anime fans are no strangers to LiSA's line of major hits, and now Sword Art Online has hit a new record thanks to one of her opening themes! Although she has made major waves in the last year thanks to her work with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's opening theme, "Gurenge," the artist has had a ton of experience lending her talents to multiple anime projects throughout the years. Her work has often gone hand in hand with Sword Art Online's anime franchise in particular as she was the first artist to perform and opening for the anime back in 2012.

Now it's come full circle as her single "ADAMAS," which served as the first opening theme song for Sword Art Online: Alicization in 2018, has now been certified Platinum. Announced by The Recording Industry Association of Japan's monthly report for April 2020 (as reported by Crunchyroll), "ADAMAS" has officially surpassed 250,000 downloads.

Released back in 2018, the single first reached Gold that November before this latest milestone. LiSA has celebrated several major milestones throughout the years with her anime related work, and has contributed opening themes to franchises like the aforementioned Sword Art Online, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and The Irregular at Magic High School, Nisekoi, My Hero Academia, and more.

(Photo: Aniplex)

Sword Art Online: Alicization was also one of the best received seasons in the franchise to date. Sword Art Online made major waves with its very first season, but surprisingly was able to capture that magic once more with its longest story yet. Taking on series creator Reki Kawahara's longest arc in the series thus far, the third season of the series was spread into four cours over the course of two years to portray the full arc.

The final cour of the season, and the arc as a whole, is currently scheduled to air this July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season. Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 was initially scheduled to debut this past April, but has since been delayed due to the effects of the novel coronavirus. Hopefully this gives us a brand new record breaking theme!

Are you surprised to see another one of LiSA's opening themes breaking records? What's your favorite theme from her released thus far? Excited to see how Sword Art Online: Alicization comes to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Crunchyroll

