Sword Art Online Light Novels to Get Limited Edition Collector's Set

Sword Art Online might be getting ready for its next big anime with Sword Art Online Progressive, but now there's a new way to enjoy the original light novel series as a new limited edition collector's box set will be hitting shelves soon! Reki Kawahara and illustrator abec's original light novel series has since spawned a huge franchise with anime, video game, and film adaptations from its debut, and now Yen Press will soon be launching a set with the first 20 novels in this original run. This limited edition set will include new illustrations, art prints, and more.

Yen Press announced that the Sword Art Online Platinum Collector's Edition will include two hardcover collections with the first 20 novels in the original series (which take it from the very beginning to the end of the most recent Alicization arc that came to an end in the anime during Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld's finale). Going on sale on December 22nd, Yen Press is currrently taking pre-orders for the $200.00USD set.

The Sword Art Online Platinum Collector's Edition has two hardcover collections of the first 20 light novels, 20 art prints and a fold out poster...all exclusive to this limited edition box set! Pre-order before it's gone at https://t.co/Q3asCsVNe4: https://t.co/rb9sA2oqM8 pic.twitter.com/dAwVfasEvh — Yen Press (@yenpress) October 8, 2020

Yen Press officially describes the upcoming Sword Art Online Platinum Collector's Edition as such, "Spanning twenty volumes of Sword Art Online, this special boxed set includes exclusive prints and a poster featuring gorgeous art by abec! With two beautiful collector's edition volumes, this boxed set is an absolute must-have for fans of the series!

For nearly a decade, Sword Art Online has been one of the most beloved franchises in the world of light novels, manga and anime. This deluxe box set appeals greatly to passionate fans of the series as well as collectors of limited edition offerings, such as the Spice and Wolf Anniversary Collector’s Edition and the PandoraBox: Limited PandoraHearts Collection previously released by Yen Press."

