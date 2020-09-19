Sword Art Online Fans Bid Farewell to the Alicization Arc Following War of Underworld Finale

Sword Art Online's massive Alicization saga has finally come to an end, and fans are bidding farewell to this season after the final episode of War of Underworld. Alicization had been the longest release in the series to date as the third season of the series told its story over four different cours of episodes across a couple of years. It was one of the biggest undertakings of the franchise overall as it was the first time the anime had committed so fully to one particular story, and thus is ended up being one of the most successful stories in the series overall.

While Sword Art Online's anime franchise will continue with a new series, this was a finale in many ways. It could potentially serve as the finale for the series overall, and thus its sense of finality brought out all sorts of emotions with fans right down to its final moments.

Read on to see how fans are bidding farewell to one of the best received seasons of the anime since the first one, and let us know what you think! Let us know your reactions to Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld's finale in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!