Sword Art Online Fans Bid Farewell to the Alicization Arc Following War of Underworld Finale
Sword Art Online's massive Alicization saga has finally come to an end, and fans are bidding farewell to this season after the final episode of War of Underworld. Alicization had been the longest release in the series to date as the third season of the series told its story over four different cours of episodes across a couple of years. It was one of the biggest undertakings of the franchise overall as it was the first time the anime had committed so fully to one particular story, and thus is ended up being one of the most successful stories in the series overall.
While Sword Art Online's anime franchise will continue with a new series, this was a finale in many ways. It could potentially serve as the finale for the series overall, and thus its sense of finality brought out all sorts of emotions with fans right down to its final moments.
Read on to see how fans are bidding farewell to one of the best received seasons of the anime since the first one
It's Been a Long Time Coming...
2005.01.31 - 2008.07.25 - Alicization Web Novel— ⛩️ TITO ZEENO ⛩️ (@TZEENO) September 19, 2020
2012.02.10 - 2016.08.10 - Alicization Light Novel
2018.10.07 - 2020.09.20 - Alicization Anime#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/7fTQzq0lW1
How Does The Ending Compare to the Original?
Sword Art Online Alicization Ep.23— Zekii N.Miller🦋ᴳᴳᴼ³³⁵⁵⁰³³⁶ (@Zekii_Neo) September 19, 2020
END of the Arc.
LN VS Anime.#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/daOWtz7E8S
There Was a Space Battle!
Kanno space battle, I repeat. Kanno Space Battle! #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/FeVBb1b7Yg— Kizuru (@K1zu_kun) September 19, 2020
Goodbye for Now, Kirito
SEE YOU MY LOVE. I'LL WAITING FOR YOU🥺❤️#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/dRDCGU6bwY— Tessa~🌸🍥 WAITING FOR JUJUTSU KAISEN & BLEACH 💖 (@TessaSakata) September 19, 2020
It Won't Be Soon Enough Though...
I am really waiting for the next season to be very enthusiastic— HikaruShiny (@ag_pnj) September 19, 2020
Hurry up on the release 🤧#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/bEaolcVHvE
Thank You, Sword Art Online
Thank you, #sao_anime. ♡ pic.twitter.com/B9sjeJGS6q— rena ᨳ♡‧₊˚ (@suteishia) September 19, 2020
A Beautiful Ending!
What a beautiful ending for a beautiful story. Emotional and heartwarming it was! Got me in my feels of how well it ended and curious to see the "Inter-International War", plus Progressive being announce is freaking awesome! More SAO content here we go! #sao_anime #SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/AaSFbt2Uv2— Vash 🍑 | Host of AnimeLately & Video Editor 🎥 (@LegendDVash) September 19, 2020
Truly an Honor!
It was an honor to watch this with y'all. Thank you Reki, abec, A-1 Pictures and all the staff for tour hardwork on Alicization. See you in the near future with Progressive's anime, and who knows which else 👏✨.#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/UxmmAL00V8— 菜々子雪 (@yunanako_kty) September 19, 2020
Goodbye Alice...
Alice 💛💛💛 more human than most, forever in our hearts#sao_anime #SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/mMcoTZIZLA— Chandler Ingram (@Chandler_Ingram) September 19, 2020
The Tears Never Stop...
When that theme song started playing. The tears also started playing #SwordArtOnline#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/7gnao0zXBc— watching Fairy Tail 🐲 (@Chibbiharu) September 19, 2020