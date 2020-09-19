Sword Art Online Debuts First Teaser for New Anime

✖

Sword Art Online has a new anime on the way, and has debuted the first teaser trailer for it! Sword Art Online: Alicization's massive saga came to an end with the newest episode of the War of Underworld arc, and shortly after its premiere in Japan it was announced that the series would be continuing with a brand new anime outing. But continuing is not exactly the right word for it as the next phase of the anime will be revisiting the Aincrad arc in a different way than seen in the first season of the series.

Sword Art Online Progressive, the spin-off light novel series from series creator Reki Kawahara, will be receiving an official anime adaptation. To celebrate the announcement, the official Twitter account for the Sword Art Online debuted the very first teaser trailer for it that teases a return back to the beginning with Asuna.

Sword Art Online Progressive is Kawahara's return to the Aincrad arc of the original series. The Aincrad arc remains one of the most popular stories of the franchise overall, and this line of spin-off novels expands these events even further by choosing to elaborate on more of Kirito and Asuna's early adventures through the floors.

In terms of the anime, it takes place between the first and third episodes of the series and will see Kirito and Asuna run through the floors that were initially skipped over during the first telling of the story. Meaning, this will probably be the best case scenario for fans who want to see more Kirito and Asuna material in the anime series.

Unfortunately, a release date or window has yet to be announced for Sword Art Online Progressive. It's also unclear as to whether or not this means the end of the main franchise for a while, but we'll know for sure soon. But what do you think?

Are you excited for Sword Art Online Progressive's anime adaptation? Curious to see more of Kirito and Asuna's journey in Aincrad? Wondering when the main story will continue instead?