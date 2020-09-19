New Sword Art Online Anime Announced

✖

With the second half of the third season of Sword Art Online wrapping up the story of the War of Underworld, it seems as if the franchise isn't taking too long to announce a brand new story in its stable as Sword Art Online Progressive has been announced! Following Asuna, the love of Kirito, the series will act as something of a prequel, following the female warrior through the first few levels of the first season of the anime, wherein she would eventually meet the black swordsman and help him on his journey to living through this dangerous digital world!

With the War of Underworld coming to a close, A-1 Pictures wasted no time in delivering the announcement that Sword Art Online Progressive would be the next big story coming out of this anime that focuses on a life or death story revolving around a massively multiplayer online role playing game.

Sword Art Online used its Official Twitter Account to announce the brand new anime that will follow the solo adventures of Asuna, taking us through her prospective through the early days of the franchise when characters were still trying to navigate their way through the life or death scenarios of this digital landscape:

For those who don't know, the official description of Sword Art Online Progressive, which debuted as a novel series, reads as such:

'There's no way to beat this game. The only difference is when and where you die...'One month has passed since Akihiko Kayaba's deadly game began, and the body count continues to rise. Two thousand players are already dead. Kirito and Asuna are two very different people, but they both desire to fight alone. Nonetheless, they find themselves drawn together to face challenges from both within and without. Given that the entire virtual world they now live in has been created as a deathtrap, the surviving players of Sword Art Online are starting to get desperate, and desperation makes them dangerous to loners like Kirito and Asuna. As it becomes clear that solitude equals suicide, will the two be able to overcome their differences to find the strength to believe in each other, and in so doing survive? Sword Art Online: Progressive is a new version of the Sword Art Online tale that starts at the beginning of Kirito and Asuna's epic adventure--on the very first level of the deadly world of Aincrad!"

Are you hyped for this brand new chapter to Sword Art Online? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Asuna!