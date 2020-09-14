Sword Art Online Shares Intimate Kirito and Asuna Underworld Scene

✖

Sword Art Online: Alicization surprised during the final climax of the War of Underworld arc with an intimate scene of Kirito and Asuna during their 200 years living in Underworld. Following the fight with Gabriel, fans were stunned to see that Asuna had decided to stay behind with Kirito for the 200 years they were trapped in Underworld rather than leave Kirito to suffer that fate alone. The anime then switched perspectives to the real world following after, so fans have only gotten brief glimpses at those 200 years of their virtual lives together. Some of those looks were more intimate than the others.

When Kirito first wakes up in his real world body once more, he suddenly refers to Asuna as "Her Majesty" and reveals that their work in Underworld is done. This comes off the post-credits scene where we had last seen that Kirito and Asuna vowed to fix everything that had been broken in Underworld and that apparently leads them to becoming royalty.

Later in the episode the Underworld Kirito begins to reflect on a conversation he had with Queen Asuna, and it's here we get a quiet scene between their 200 year old selves as they figure out what kind of plan they need to save Underworld from being shut down once they get back to the real world.

Kirito and Asuna share quite a few close scenes during the newest episode, and they are definitely welcome considering that the two have spent nearly the entirety of the third season either apart or in battle of some sort. It's clear that the two of them mean a lot to one another, and this scene proves how close the two of them remain after spending 200 years together before even getting back to the real world. But it almost feels as if there's something missing, but what do you think?

