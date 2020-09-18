Sword Art Online Finally Reunites Kirito and Asuna in the Real World

✖

Sword Art Online: Alicization has been one of the roughest seasons yet for Kirito and Asuna fans, but the newest episode of the series has finally reunited them in the real world after spending tons of time apart. The third season of the series kicked off the longest saga yet with Kirito being poisoned, and the only way left to save him was to upload his mind to Underworld while he heals. Thus we spent the majority of the season watching Asuna fret over Kirito as he continued to be in critical condition.

Although the two of them managed to reunite in Underworld after Kirito woke up from his double coma towards the end of the War of Underworld arc, the two of them finally were able to reunite face to face as War of Underworld comes to a close. But the magnitude of this reunion had admittedly been diluted by the fact that the two of them spent 200 years of virtual life together up to this point.

But while the newest episode of the series revealed that there was going to be another heroine vying for Kirito's heart, this real world reunion between Kirito and Asuna shows just how close the two of them are. They have been through so many of these virtual adventures that even one of the most intense ones yet was not a major deterrent for them. Kirito and Asuna's love seems to be as strong as ever after all of this.

PERFECT LOVE. TOO ADORABLES FOR MY HEART 🥺❤️#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/TwR7nr1CdN — Tessa~🌸🍥 WAITING FOR JUJUTSU KAISEN & BLEACH 💖 (@TessaSakata) September 12, 2020

What's most surprising about this reunion, however, is that Kirito isn't as openly emotional with Asuna as one would expect. The two of them are indeed close, but towards the end of the episode it's revealed that he's still carrying around the weight of Eugeo's death and couldn't bear to reveal this side of himself to Asuna. But what do you think this means?

