Sword Art Online Fans are Ready for the New Anime

Sword Art Online recently brought the explosive Alicization saga to an end with the final episode of the War of Underworld arc, but it's nowhere near the end of the anime as the franchise announced its next project in Sword Art Online Progressive. This will be an adaptation of Reki Kawahara's original light novel series that puts a spin on the first Aincrad arc in the franchise. These novels explored the first few floors with Kirito and Asuna at a much more deliberate pace that were initially skipped over in the original telling of the Aincrad arc in the very first season of the anime.

Not only is it an exciting announcement because it means anime fans will be getting a lot more Kirito and Asuna interactions (which is definitely needed after seeing them split up for the majority of the Alicization saga), but it also means that the anime franchise will be continuing with a new series before returning to tell the Unital Ring saga.

