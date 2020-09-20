Sword Art Online Fans are Ready for the New Anime
Sword Art Online recently brought the explosive Alicization saga to an end with the final episode of the War of Underworld arc, but it's nowhere near the end of the anime as the franchise announced its next project in Sword Art Online Progressive. This will be an adaptation of Reki Kawahara's original light novel series that puts a spin on the first Aincrad arc in the franchise. These novels explored the first few floors with Kirito and Asuna at a much more deliberate pace that were initially skipped over in the original telling of the Aincrad arc in the very first season of the anime.
Not only is it an exciting announcement because it means anime fans will be getting a lot more Kirito and Asuna interactions (which is definitely needed after seeing them split up for the majority of the Alicization saga), but it also means that the anime franchise will be continuing with a new series before returning to tell the Unital Ring saga.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the announcement for Sword Art Online Progressive's anime outing, and let us know what you think? Are you excited to see this new take on the Aincrad arc or were you hoping to see the story continue first? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
CRYING
prevnext
😭😭😭😭😭IM😭😭😭😭😭CRYING😭😭😭😭😭THEY😭😭😭😭😭REALLY 😭😭😭😭😭MAKE😭😭😭😭😭PROGRESSIVE 😭😭😭😭😭ANIME😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #sao_animepic.twitter.com/XU2taaI7jq— Arisu (@_nightmalice_) September 20, 2020
A Reason to Keep Going...
prevnext
See You In Progressive :)#sao_anime #Progressive pic.twitter.com/XnuazYSrlk— Hendri saputro (@Hendrisaputro16) September 19, 2020
A Great End and New Beginning!
prevnext
And that... that right there marks the end of the absolutely amazing Alicization arc😭
I was more than satisfied with this season. We had our fair share of badass, sad, and happy moments.
Definitely a journey to remember.
Next up is SAO progressive😏#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/otCrg0wobw— °𝙅𝙏🦋丨cw:💤丨°𝙍𝙚:𝙕𝙚𝙧𝙤 𝙎𝙕𝙉 (@JT_AniTwT) September 19, 2020
Get Ready for More Aincrad!
prevnext
#sao_anime— Anticization (@anticization) September 19, 2020
SAO progressive anime announced!
I can’t wait to see a massive amount of Argo screen time and a more gradual progression of Kirito/Asunas relationship. The novels are great so I really hope this adaptation is sick. Im sooooo hype!!! pic.twitter.com/9KCKsAMI2e
Does This Mean Asuna Will Have More Screen Time?
prevnext
The fact that it's only #asuna in the #Progressive poster and has me to believe this'll be her series to shine!
And she deserves it after how poorly #Alicization treated her.#sao_anime #SAO #SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/JSKBUkPtdA— Sam Aguiar (@Samsapoping) September 19, 2020
One Fear
prevnext
#sao_anime This is the worst nightmare of some people. pic.twitter.com/fxN3o22VXi— Aincrad Archive (@RenanSintese13) September 19, 2020
The Series Isn't Over Yet!
prevnext
memes pic.twitter.com/mAlnhUH8Qh— Aincrad Archive (@RenanSintese13) September 19, 2020
STOKED!
prevnext
Sword Art Online Progressive anime is officially announced!https://t.co/ZtWzaLBER5.Stoked!!!!
Aincrad, here we go again 😭😭😭😭🤘🤘🤘#saoprogressive— Wan Khairul Nizam (@wankhairulnizam) September 20, 2020
Here Comes Progressive!
prev
SAO's largest arc Alicization just ended......and here comes Progressive!!!! FINALLY🤩#sao_anime #anime #SAOprogressive pic.twitter.com/pENapKODDc— Jhon@Otakus Reunite (@John65308017) September 19, 2020