Sword Art Online Dominates Box Office Following New Movie Premiere

2022 has been a big year for anime movies, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and One Piece: Red being just two examples of feature-length films that crushed at the box office in both Japan and around the world. The year is far from over however as the latest film in the Sword Art Online franchise, Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, took the top spot in Japanese theaters this past weekend and pulled in quite the haul financially as a result.

The Progressive side of Sword Art Online follows new stories that took place during the first season of the anime adaptation, in which Kirito and Asuna were attempting to fight for their lives in a video game environment in which death in the game meant losing your life in the real world.

Sword Art Online's prequel film sold around two hundred thousand tickets in Japan, making it the number one film this past weekend in theaters and pulling in around $2.17 million USD.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the unique world of Sword Art Online, Crunchyroll has an official description to give you a better idea of this Isekai series:

"In the year 2022, gamers rejoice as Sword Art Online – a VRMMORPG (Virtual Reality Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) like no other – debuts, allowing players to take full advantage of the ultimate in gaming technology: NerveGear, a system that allows users to completely immerse themselves in a wholly realistic gaming experience. But when the game goes live, the elation of the players quickly turns to horror as they discover that, for all its amazing features, SAO is missing one of the most basic functions of any MMORPG – a log-out button. Now trapped in the virtual world of Aincrad, their bodies held captive by NerveGear in the real world, users are issued a chilling ultimatum: conquer all one hundred floors of Aincrad to regain your freedom. But in the warped world of SAO, "game over" means certain death – both virtual and real."

Via Crunchyroll