Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Releases Full Trailer

Sword Art Online Progressive will be launching its next major feature film across Japan later this month, and to celebrate the film has released a new trailer giving fans more of an idea what to expect from Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night! The TV anime might currently be paused to give Reki Kawahara more time to develop the arcs following the massive Alicization saga, but the franchise has been continuing with a new series of films tackling Kawahara's official spin-off series examining the Aincrad arc in a much deeper war, Sword Art Online Progressive.

Following an initial delay to its release due to complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night will be launching across theaters in Japan on October 22nd. With the film's premiere so close now, the film has launched a full trailer showing off much of the central foe that Kirito, Asuna, and the others came across during their early adventures in the Aincrad floors that were originally skipped over in the events from the main anime series. Check out the trailer below:

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night will be directed by Ayako Kohno at A-1 Pictures, with Kento Toya returning to design the characters, Yasuyuki Kai returning from the previous film as action director, and Yuki Kajiura returning to compose the music. New additions to the cast for the upcoming film include Kaede Hondo as Liten and Yusuke Kobayashi as Morte together with a returning cast from the previous film. Unfortunately, it has yet to be revealed whether or not this sequel will get an international release.

The first film taking on the Aria of a Starless Night arc did manage to release in North America some time ago, but it has yet to have its home media or streaming release as of this writing. So that means there's a chance the sequel will hit outside of Japan too! For now, you can check out the entire run of the original Sword Art Online anime series now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to go back and see how it all first began.

