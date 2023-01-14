Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Releases New English Dub Trailer

Sword Art Online's newest feature film is gearing up for its full international theater run kicking off next month, and Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night has dropped a new English dubbed trailer to celebrate the fact that fans can now buy tickets to check it out! Sword Art Online's TV anime continued with a new series of feature film releases that adapted Reki Kawahara's official spin-off series that goes all the way back to the beginning in order to highlight a new side of the Aincrad arc skipped over in the original series.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night is the next major feature film following the Aria of a Starless Night released across the world last year, and fans around the world will soon get their chance to check it out following its original debut in Japan last year too. To celebrate the fact that tickets are now on sale for the film's February 3rd release in theaters across the United States, you can check out the newest English dubbed trailer for the movie below:

How to Watch Sword Art Online's New Movie

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night will kick off its run in the United Kingdom and Ireland first on February 1st, Australia and New Zealand on February 2nd, and the United States and Canada on February 3rd (with both English dubbed and subtitled versions releasing) with additional dates for Europe and Latin America to be revealed at a later time. You can currently check out the first film and TV anime streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to catch up too.

As for what to expect, the new movie is teased as such, "This may be a game, but it's not something you play. The world's first VRMMORPG (Sword Art Online) became a game of death. Over a month has passed since 10,000 users were trapped inside the game world. Asuna, who cleared the first floor of the floating iron castle of Aincrad, joined up with Kirito and continued her journey to reach the top floor.

With the support of female Information Broker Argo, clearing the floors seemed to be progressing smoothly, but…Conflict erupts between two major guilds who should be working together – the top player groups ALS (the Aincrad Liberation Squad) and DKB (the Dragon Knights Brigade). And meanwhile, behind the scenes exists a mysterious figure pulling the strings….In a dangerous battle of death, there is an assault that differs from the threat, and it will involve Asuna and Kirito…!"

What do you think of this newest look at the next Sword Art Online Progressive movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!