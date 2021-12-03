Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night Debuts IMAX Poster

The main story of Sword Art Online's television series came to a close with the War of Underworld. Despite the series not confirming any new episodes, the story has continued on the big screen via Sword Art Online Progressive, a prequel story that follows an early adventure in the lives of Kirito and Asuna. Now, a sequel to the prequel will arrive later this year in Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, which will arrive in theaters in Japan, along with IMAX screens.

So what makes Progressive different from the main series? The prequel story originally arrived as a light novel series following the debut of the main story, investigating Kirito and Asuna's trek through the dangerous towers of the initial digital world they found themselves trapped within. Despite the future already being written, the first film was able to throw in a number of surprises for fans of Sword Art Online, and the sequel seems to be aiming to do the same. With the original Progressive novel series having a number of volumes under its belt, it wouldn't be surprising if this second film isn't the last Progressive story we see on the silver screen.

The Official Twitter Account for Sword Art Online shared the new IMAX poster for the film which will hit Japanese theaters this September, as Kirito and Asuna continue their attempt to navigate their way through a deadly tower that was one of the biggest challenges they faced in the first season of the anime:

If you're unfamiliar with the story of the upcoming prequel-sequel, the franchise describes Scherzo of Deep Night as such:

"It's been just two months since they were trapped in the game of death that is Sword Art Online, and Kirito and Asuna continue their struggle at the vanguard of progress through the game. The fifth floor of Aincrad is a mazelike ruin, and the two dare to take pleasure in raiding it for the treasure it contains. Upon returning to the fourth floor, it's time to do some questing on behalf of the Elf Lord Yofilis--but here begins Asuna's discontent, for in doing so they will have to face her least favorite monster ever..."

Currently, there are no details regarding this film's North American release date, though the first film, Aria of a Starless Night, was released a few months following the Japanese debut.