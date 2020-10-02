✖

Sword Art Online: Alicization is now streaming on Netflix. Now that Sword Art Online officially brought the Alicization saga to an end with the finale to the War of Underworld arc, now even more fans can go back to where it all began as the third season of the series has finally made its way to Netflix. This third batch of episodes includes the first half of the Alicization saga, and runs for the first 24 episodes of the third season adapting the Alicization Beginning, Rising, and Uniting phases of the saga.

This batch of episodes also includes the subbed and English dubbed release of the season, and although it's not the entirety of the huge 47 episode saga, this does make it quite a far in as it gets to a clean ending with the fight against Administrator at the tail end. Aniplex of America licenses the series for an official English language release, and they begin to officially describe Sword Art Online: Alicization as such:

"'Where... am I...?' Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world - an NPC - the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

Sword Art Online: Alicization (24 Episodes, Dub/Sub) is now on Netflix!https://t.co/vVurD3h31o pic.twitter.com/0HYXb6zlp6 — Netflix Anime U.S. (@NetflixAnime) October 1, 2020

Their description continues as such, "As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child... A memory that he should not have in the first place... And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten...”

Will you be checking out Sword Art Online: Alicization now that it's streaming on Netflix? Did you already finish the third season and looking to dive in again? What's your favorite Sword Art Online season yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!