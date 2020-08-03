Sword Art Online Cosplay Brings Alicization's Administrator to Life

Sword Art Online: Alicization has been one of the best received seasons by fans ever since the very first one, and it is largely in part due to the strength of the central villain of the arc, Quinella, otherwise known as Administrator. When Kirito first found himself stuck within the Underworld during the third season of the series, one of his first major tasks was to find Alice and free her from the control of Quinella, who had advanced her AI to such a point that she was able to manipulate the systems of the Underworld.

Her manipulation had spread to not only the Integrity Knights of the series, but eventually she even manipulated Kirito's best friend for the season, Eugeo, to attack Kirito as well. Administrator had been holding a ton of power in this virtual world, but surprisingly the fight against her was only the first major event of the massive Alicization arc as a whole. Her eventual defeat is what kicks off the War of Underworld arc now unfolding in the anime.

Administrator's poise and mysterious air made her quite the memorable villain compared to previous foes of the franchise, and now she has been brought to life through gorgeous cosplay! Artist @mk_ays (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has gone viral for their interpretation of the villain on Instagram, and although it's noted as a cosplay test, it's pretty much complete considering it doesn't take too much to capture Administrator's greatness. You can check out the cosplay below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ays (@mk_ays) on Jul 29, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

Administrator did stand out a lot due to the fact that she was fighting in the nude the entire time, but her defeat also showed a more nuanced take to her actions. While she indeed selfishly took over the Underworld, she thought it was best to do so in order to fend off an invasion from the Dark Territory. Whether or not she was right to do so is certainly up in the air, but seeing as how the Underworld was invaded shortly after her defeat maybe she wasn't completely off the mark? What do you think?

What did you think of Administrator as the villain for Sword Art Online: Alicization? Were you surprised to see her fate at the end of the arc? Where does she rank among your favorite villains of the series as a whole? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.