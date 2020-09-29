Sword Art Online Cosplay Shines with Alice's Golden Armor

✖

Sword Art Online's third season introduced Alice the Integrity Knight to fans for the Alicization saga, and now one cosplay is truly making her golden armor shine in real life! Sword Art Online: Alicization was one of the best received seasons in the series since its debut, and much of that popularity and success came from the strength of the newest heroine, Alice Synthesis Thirty. As a special A.I. that evolved in the same way as a human mind, Alice was the core of the Alicization saga and the star of two whole cours of episodes.

By the end of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld's final episode, Alice has become one of the main characters of the series. As the future of the franchise teases an ominous war for the final conflict of the series overall, Alice will surely continue to play a major role in both the virtual and real worlds. What makes it even better is that her armor just looks so cool.

Artist @emi.apollo (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter and other social media here) provides a strong argument for just how cool Alice can be with some stunning cosplay! Recreating Alice's shiny golden armor, and even bringing her golden sword into the swing of things, it's a shining cosplay that makes just as much of a stamp as Alice did for her run in the anime! Check it out:

It might be a while before we see Alice in action in the anime, however, as the next project we'll see from the franchise is an anime adaptation of Sword Art Online Progressive. This spin-off series essentially remakes the Aincrad arc of the original series as creator Reki Kawahara takes more time to explore the floors skipped over in the original light novels. So there's going to be a lot more of Kirito and Asuna, but maybe not more for everyone else.

What did you think of Alice Synthesis Thirty during her time in Sword Art Online's third season? Where does she rank among your favorite heroines in the series overall? Do you want to see her in action again someday in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!