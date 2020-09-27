Sword Art Online Sneaks in Stunning Easter Egg During War of Underworld Finale

✖

Sword Art Online's Alicization saga came to an end earlier this Summer, but did you know that the final episode of War of Underworld actually snuck in quite the stunning Easter Egg. In the final episode of the season, Kirito had been summoned to the new Underworld 200 years after he last had seen it (before his memory of the time living there with Asuna during that time was wiped). He had received a mysterious coded message that led to a new IP address with the location of the updated Underworld. But that IP address is even sneakier than that.

As fans like @Darryl_lazakar1 on Twitter have pointed out, this IP address actually leads to a real place. Sometimes there are prominent websites or phone numbers that led to real life things, but most of the time they don't so this was a genuine surprise. You can either place the "52.68.96.58" in your browser or follow the link here to check it out for yourself.

Following the Easter Egg will reveal one final goodbye from Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice to coincide with the actual goodbye from the final episode of the season. Although there are many things ahead for the anime franchise such as an intense sounding final battle, this is still a stunning way to bid farewell to these characters for a while.

Guys. Try to type https://52.68.96.58/

The same numbers on the screen in the last episode. 😭#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/OjhogCfGLm — Darryl Lazakar (@Darryl_lazakar1) September 19, 2020

Sword Art Online's anime will be continuing with an adaptation of Sword Art Online Progressive, a spin-off novel written by original series creator Reki Kawahara that re-explores the events of the Aincrad arc. Taking things at a much slower pace than the original version of the story did, this new anime will showcase more of the Kirito and Asuna scenes that were so sorely missing from the majority of the Alicization saga. But what do you think?

What did you think of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld's final episode? What did you think of the Alicization arc as a whole? Excited for the future of the franchise in Sword Art Online Progressive, or were you hoping to continue the story further? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!